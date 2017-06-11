Hair professionals connect at East Texas Hair Expo

Everything from hair curlers to whigs were on full display Sunday at the East Texas Hair Expo at Harvey Hall.

The weekend long event brought together hair professionals, consumers, and enthusiasts for a chance to connect and share with each other new tools of the trade.

Kalae Whitman, a hair expo committee members, said that the “the East Texas beauty industry is growing, we are learning new skills and learning how to take care of our clients in the best way possible,”



Guests were treated to live demonstrations and music all afternoon on the main stage.

© 2017 KYTX-TV