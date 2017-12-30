Hard freeze watch affects several ETX counties

System.Object

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, a hard freeze watch is in effect from Sunday night until Wednesday morning across East Texas.

The NWS warns that an arctic airmass will bring extremely cold temperatures to East Texas around 20 degrees on Monday morning and in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

People are encouraged to take precautions to protect pipes and make sure your plants and pets are provided with warm shelter over the coming days.

The coming hard freeze means that sub-freezing temperatures can possibly occur. Those weather conditions may kill crops and other sensitive plants.

Counties Affected:

Morris

Panola

Red River

Cass

Camp

Cherokee

Gregg

Shelby

San Augustine

Titus

Upshur

Marion

Sabine

Nacogdoches

Angelina

Franklin

Harrison

Rusk

Smith

Bowie

Wood

