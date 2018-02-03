Hardwood tree seedling giveaway set for Feb. 10

The City of Tyler, the Texas A&M Forest Service and ArborGen are partnering to give away more than 4,000 hardwood tree seedlings on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m., and trees will be given away on a first come, first serve basis in the Lowe’s parking lot at Broadway Crossing Shopping Center behind Chick-Fil-A, 5716 S. Broadway Ave.

The city of Tyler arborist Cody Goldman, foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and other private certified arborists will be on hand to discuss the proper method of planting the seedlings and how to best care for the trees as they mature.

“We are still seeing mature trees that are dying from recent drought conditions,” Goldman said. “These seedlings, when cared for properly, will eventually replace many of the hardwoods lost from Tyler’s urban forest.”

The trees were donated by the Texas A&M Forest Service through efforts to help Texas recover from natural losses of trees and by ArborGen’s manager Gene Bickerstaff.

“We are proud to be able to offer this to the city of Tyler,” said Smith County District Forester Lee Andersen, on behalf of the Texas A&M Forest Service. “The trees we are giving away may be small today, but they will grow into beautiful, healthy trees in a few years.”

The variety of trees being given away include:

Cherrybark Oak

Persimmon

Overcup Oak

Eastern Redbud

Black Oak

Pecan

Mayhaw

Silky Dogwood

Southern Red Oak

Bald Cypress

Sawtooth Oak

And more



Goldman said he has high hopes that people will take advantage of this opportunity to get free trees because Tyler’s event has become one of the largest municipal seedling giveaways in the state of Texas. He also thanked Lowe’s and Chick fil A for helping promote this event and for allowing the event to be held at this location.

