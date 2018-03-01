HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Authorities searching for armed felon, multiple felony charges

Photo Courtesy Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT - Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department are searching for Courtney Ann Wilson, a woman wanted for multiple felony charges in Cass County, Titus County and Morris County.

According to the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers' Facebook page, information was provided that Wilson is carrying a .22 caliber revolver with duct tape on its handle.

Authorities also said that Wilson is a felon who has said she would do whatever it takes to not go back to jail.

Wilson is believed to be driving multiple vehicles, including a brown Chevrolet passenger car with the Texas license plate, FVL 2202 and a grey Camaro.

Police say be cautious if you encounter this wanted subject.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 903-577-8477 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.

