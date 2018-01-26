Have you seen me? Police asking for help locating missing, endangered ETX teen

Alexis Regan

Henderson Police sent out an alert this morning for help in the search for a missing teen whom they believe may be in grave danger.

Alexis Regan, 16, disappeared from her home on Thursday morning and leads to her whereabouts have so far produced no results.

Police say she is known to frequent the Carlisle/Price area in Rusk County and the Concord area in Cherokee County.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds with reddish brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she may be in grave danger and ask anyone who has seen here or know her whereabouts to call them at 903-657-3512.

