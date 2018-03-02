HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Authorities need help identifying 2 theft suspects

Photo Courtesy Tyler Police Department

TYLER - Officers from the Tyler Police Department are seeking assistance to identify two male theft suspects.

According to a post on the Tyler Police Department Facebook page, these suspects are involved in multiple cases.

If you or anyone you know recognizes these suspects, call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1051, or contact the Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

