HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Sabine County deputies searching for 2 missing children

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 4:33 PM. CST March 02, 2018

SABINE COUNTY - Deputies from the Sabine County Sheriff's Office are searching for 13-year-old Bethany Breanna Bell and 16-year-old Christopher Gregory. 

According to authorities, the teens were last seen 9:00 pm Thursday night in Milam, Texas.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding these missing children, please call the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office at 409-787-2266.

