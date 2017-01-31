Hawkins church protests in downtown Tyler

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

TYLER - Jesus Christ Open Altar Church in Hawkins is in downtown Tyler protesting. In November, they say the city tried to have them remove their Jesus welcomes you to Hawkins sign.

The city claimed the land the sign was on belonged to them. Church leaders says they bought the land from a funeral home.

Court documents say a judge ruled that the church does own the land. Today, church leaders Mark and Marie McDonald say they are protesting the city's continued harassment and intimidation.

"We will stand for our rights," Marie McDonald said. "We want our constitutional rights as Americans."

We spoke to Hawkins Mayor Howard Coqoat who declined to comment and referred us to their Attorney Alvin Flynn. Flynn has not returned our calls.

