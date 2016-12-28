HCSO: Husband charged with murder in shooting death of wife

Daniel Scott (Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

ATHENS - A Henderson County man is charged with murdering his wife.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a 28-year-old Daniel Joseph Scott who lives near Log Cabin was charged with murdering his wife, Alicia Scott, 29, Tuesday night.

He was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ray Yockey at the East Texas Medical Center in Athens shortly after midnight.

Hillhouse said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we are gathering evidence at this time, and we will provide additional information as needed,” Hillhouse said.

A search warrant for the couple’s home on Beach Road was issued by Henderson County 173rd District Judge Dan Moore. Search warrant was executed by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

The victim was taken to the Southwest Institute for Science in Dallas for an autopsy.



Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Randy Daniel set bail for Scott at $3,500,000.00 and he remains custody in the Henderson County Jail.

Daniel Scott was also arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant which stemmed from an assault charge out of Henderson County.

