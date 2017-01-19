Henderson Barber School accepting new students

HENDERSON - A new barber school has opened in Henderson, TX. Henderson Barber School is located at 2004 Jacksonville Dr. in Henderson, TX. The instructor has almost 50 years of experience as a professional barber.

Instructor Earl Mitchell says he wants to give back and help prepare the next generation of barbers. Mitchell tells us he has cut more than 15 thousand haircuts and even Hollywood royalty. He cut Burt Reynolds hair and famous baseball and football players.

"There is always a job for a person with a cosmetology license," Mitchell says. "I want to pass along what I have learned throughout the years to others."

To learn more about the Henderson Barber School call (903) 392-8803.

