Henderson County arrests man for possession of drugs

A burglary investigation led to a felony drug arrest in Henderson County.

Deputy Kenny Collard was investigating a burglary of a vehicle, which occurred near the Sunrise Shores boat ramp south of Chandler on Wednesday. While working the call, he met 18-year-old Jacob Elmer Taylor.

“During the course of the investigation, our deputy found suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the illegal drug in Taylor’s possession,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a news release.

Taylor faces a state jail felony, carrying a sentence of up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

“All too often we find burglary and property theft are connected to crimes involving illegal drugs,” Hillhouse said. “In many cases, drug users need money to pay their drug dealers and they think the quickest way to get cash is to steal.”

The sheriff said one of the reasons he has launched an all-out campaign against illegal drugs across Henderson County is to help reduce other crimes.

“We know drugs are a core cause of many crimes ranging from theft to assault and worse,” he said in the news release. “That is why every time we find anyone with any illegal drugs - no matter the amount or the kind - we get them off the street and in our jail.”

Tyler Morning Telegraph