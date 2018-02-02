Henderson County woman's cow shot and left for dead

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

HENDERSON CO. - An East Texas woman was furious after her pregnant cow was shot in the head and left for dead.

Loftis is a single mom and a business owner, who relies on her cattle to take care of her family and their ranch.

"She was just a mama cow, I've had her for probably four years, five years, and she was about six months bred when they shot her," Loftis said. "So I didn't only lose her, I lost a calf, but I probably lost another at least four more calves that she could have had."

The cow was shot three times, and eventually had to be put down because the bullet wounds were so bad.

"I went back and thought, have I made somebody mad," Loftis said. "Or have I done this, or is this just a game, or you know, why would somebody do this?"

Henderson County Sheriff Boatie Hillhouse said they don't have any leads on who did this.

A ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattleraisers Association said situations like Loftis's are fairly common.

As of September of last year, it's now a third degree felony to shoot cattle.

He said it's hard to catch whoever is behind it because there's never much physical evidence left at the scene.

Loftis put up a $500 reward, and shes gotten nearly $2,000 from people in the surrounding communities.

"I felt like I was alone trying to find them, but then people came," Loftis said. "There was an award from Groesbeck, from the Tyler area, from a guy in Longview. You know he put up $1,000."

While she's upset over her cow being shot, Loftis had an even bigger concern.

"My kids could have easily been right down here at this back pond," Loftis said. "Right across from where she was shot, fishing."

Lofts says she's not stopping until she finds the person responsible.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information to call them, and says you will remain anonymous.

