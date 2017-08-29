Henderson man fills and transports trailer to Harvey victims in Houston

TYLER - One Henderson man is taking it upon himself to fill and transport a trailer to Houston for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Donations collector, Michael Searcy, was in Houston on Friday while roads were closing and knew he had to do something.

"I just asked my friends in Houston what they needed," Searcy said. "They're telling me in Houston that they're rationing supplies."

He started collecting supplies yesterday, and in just five hours, he filled the trailer halfway.

He said they have plenty of bottled water, but need clothes, undergarments, first-aid kits and cleaning supplies.

"We're trying to get the basics, and at least get them some dry clothes and get them some food and water," he said. "Then when that's all done, we're trying to get them some supplies so they can start cleaning up."

Searcy will make his first trip to Houston Wednesday morning.

All leftover donations that come in after several trips to Houston will be taken to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

The trailer is located at the First Baptist Church on Main Street, and is open for donations from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. this week.

© 2017 KYTX-TV