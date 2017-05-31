Heroes flight returns to East Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Trained to make a split-second decision
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Longview Storm Damage
-
KYTX Breaking News
-
Woman shot, killed while driving down highway
-
Student misses top title after school error
-
RAW FOOTAGE ' Canton Tornado
-
SCSO: Patrick Mahomes II robbed
-
Time Lapse of Longview Storm
More Stories
-
Group holds prom for East Texans with special needsMay 31, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
East Texas WWII veterans return after D.C. tripMay 31, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Backpacks prohibited at East Texas high schoolMay 31, 2017, 10:06 p.m.