Highway 64 Safety Concerns

(Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

It's a highway many East Texans are familiar with. Highway 64 stretches through three counties, but recent events on some parts of the highway have many people fearing for their safety.

Barbara Wilson lives off Highway 64, where the speed limit is 70 MPH. Wilson said has been concerned with safety along that stretch of road for years.

Barbara said she has called TxDOT offices and even took action to make her own private drive safer.

But, her worst fears became a reality, when her own sister, Geraldine Clark was killed was killed turning into their family driveway.

Now, she and other victims' families hope something will change.

"She was knocked onto oncoming traffic by a car passing her on the right," said Wilson. "And she was killed on impact."

But before the accident, Barbara said she took matters into her own hands, putting up her own reflectors close to the road. She said TxDOT quickly took those down, telling her the reflectors would send mixed signals.

They made her move them back on her private property.

Barbara said TxDOT told her there was nothing they could do, but said she could use alternative round reflectors... which she said, didn't work because they were hard to see.

Then, Barbara's worst fear struck her own family.

Even more chilling, exactly a week before her sister's accident… just miles down the road.. A DPS crash report confirms 21-year-old Cassidy Massey and her 5-year-old son were killed in a similar accident.

Cassidy's family says her vehicle didn't stop in time.

"I don't think she saw the car in time cause it's right past a curve on 64, there's no way at all possible that you can see past that curve," said Cortney Wyatt.

They, too heard about Geraldine's accident just a week after Cassidy's.

"Something needs to be done on 64, this is not a coincidence, this is a dangerous highway, something needs to be fixed," said Wyatt.

TxDOT responded in a statement, saying the following: