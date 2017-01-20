Hispanic grocery store hopes to share culture with community

LONGVIEW - A family dream has come true. After two years of planning, two brothers have opened La Caretta Meat Market. A Grocery store dedicated to sharing Hispanic culture with the community.

Walking into La Caretta Meat Market makes you feel like you are in Mexico. The piñatas, pottery, and of course food surround you with tradition.



The owners tell us they saw a need for a Hispanic grocery store because of their growing population, also it was a chance to share their culture.



The Ruvalcaba family owns the grocery store. They are based out of Dallas but has family and friends in Longview. The store features many imported Mexican made foods and drinks.



"We ate at the restaurant and just got some meat,” customer Preston Rader tells us. “My wife and I can’t wait to get home and try it out.”



Rader also says he has lived in Longview his whole life and seen a rise in the Hispanic population. “I think spreading the Hispanic culture of foods is great.”



The family says business is going well and they are thinking of opening another store in East Texas.

