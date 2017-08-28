Hiway 80 Rescue Mission needs canned food donations to help restore food pantry

LONGVIEW - Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is in dire need for canned goods. Associate Director Rusty Fennell says the Rescue Mission goes through 150 cans of food a day.

They depend on the public's generosity to help keep the food pantry running.

He says most of the canned food donations come during the Christmas and Thanksgiving season. Until then, they run low on cans.

Their biggest fear is now having enough food to feed the incoming Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Any kind of non-perishable canned food is welcomed. The mission accepts donations at any time.

Fennell says he thanks the community for their support throughout the years.

Donations can be made at either Rescue Mission locations-

3117 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604

601 W Valentine St, Tyler, TX 75702

