Hiway 80 Rescue Mission serves Christmas dinner

Jerry Underwood and family at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Christmas dinner

LONGVIEW - Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is serving more than 500 people Christmas dinner. Many are homeless and would not receive a meal without the organizations help.

"We want to spread not only the spirit of Christmas but love for Jesus Christ," Hiway 80 Executive Director Eric Burger says. "The reason we celebrate Christmas is to remember the birth of our savior."

People from across East Texas and other states all attended the dinner. "My wife and I are in the program together," Jerry Underwood says. "There is nothing better than being with your family during Christmas."

The impact the meal has on others stretches around East Texas. "I'm from Gladewater, and made sure I came to this dinner," Ronald Wesley says. "Its great to have someone care for us."

