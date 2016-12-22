Home destroyed in fire located on County Road 398 in Smith County

A home on the 6200 block of County Road 398 in Smith County was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

Officials at the scene said they had not yet determined the cause of the fire, but added that no one was present at the location.

The home was on a narrow roadway and in order for responders to extinguish the fire, several fire trucks transferred water to a smaller fire truck.

The New Chapel Hill, Winona and Jackson Heights fire departments all responded to the scene.

Tyler Morning Telegraph