Homeopathic remedy to fight flu is flying off the shelves

(Photo: mheim3011, Custom)

TYLER, TX - Sambucol. It's a homeopathic method of fighting the flu that's taking over social media and flying off the store shelves.

Pharmacist David Davis at Drug Emporium says it's the black elderberry extract that people are buying it for.

It's considered a natural antiviral, antioxidant, immune-boosting system for fighting off flu symptoms and colds which is why Sambucol, Sambucus, and other remedies containing elderberry extract are hard to keep on the shelves.

As soon as the shelves are stocked, they are empty.

It's important to read all ingredients on the labels. Some include grain alcohol. One includes 20%-30%.

Davis says as long as the dosage is followed and it's not abused then people shouldn't have a problem taking it.

© 2018 KYTX-TV