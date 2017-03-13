Homeowner kills two in attempted home invasion in Athens

ATHENS - Two men are dead after they attempted a home invasion Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

The attempted robbery happened on Hopson Drive in Athens, and according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse the robbery went "very bad." No further details on what happened were made available.

The homeowners suffered minor injuries.

Autopsies have been ordered for the two killed, and their names have not yet been released.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers, are continuing the investigation, and a search warrant was issued for the residence.

"This is an active, ongoing investigation and I will provide additional information as it becomes available," Hillhouse said.

