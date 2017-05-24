House fire debris forces Athens ISD to relocate graduation ceremony

ATHENS - Athens High School announced they will be relocating the school's graduation ceremony, after contaminates were found on the field from a nearby house fire in April and deemed unsafe for students.

According to the Athens Fire Department, the fire happened in the 500 block of East College Street just before 8:40 p.m. One man was killed in the fire and five other people were displaced from their home.

Winds from the fire spread debris onto nearby Bruce Field.

According to an Athens ISD spokesperson, a Tyler consulting firm was hired to test the school's field for asbestos and lead. After unsafe levels of lead were found, it was recommended the ceremony be moved.

Athens High School partnered with neighboring Malakoff High School to hold the ceremony at the school's Tiger Stadium.

"So while we were trying to figure out what to do, our good friends in Malakoff offered us their stadium and that immediately presented itself as the best possible alternative, " Athens ISD Communications Coordinator Toni Clay said.

According to staff, the date and time of the ceremony will remain unchanged, taking place on June 2nd at 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Stadium located at 15201 FM 3062 in Malakoff.

