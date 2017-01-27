House fire dispalces 6 Longview occupants

Longview Fire Department (Facebook)

LONGVIEW - Two people jumped from a second story window after fire swept through their home Friday night.

Fire Marshal Johnny Zackary said a male and a female were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters were called to 1002 Oden Street around 6:38 p.m.

Zackary said it appears the fire started in the first floor and spread to the right side of the home. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Zackary said there were no working smoke alarms in the home, and reminds landlords it's their responsibility to provide a safe environment for their renters. "This fire could've been a very bad situation"".

The Red Cross is aiding the occupants.

The fire is under investigation.

