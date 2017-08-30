Houston evacuees rest in Tyler

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

TYLER - It is believed more self-evacuated families will travel to Tyler. Even though about 75% of the city's hotels are occupied, Mary Zuniga and her friends hope others could open their homes for those without one. In an old Tyler R/C complex, there's a mountain of clothes and a truck load of food for people who escaped the grasp of Tropical Storm Harvey.

"We're just all getting together and helping, that's what we know to do," Zuniga said.

Zuniga is expecting more families from Houston, though she's looking after 13, already/. It was her connections that opened up the old R/C complex. She said she's eager to help. The good Samaritan said she's eager to help.

People who live near the gulf have dealt with Harvey since this past Friday. Earlier Tuesday, it was reported two reservoirs overflowed and levee was knocked over in Houston. Thus, pushing more water into neighborhoods. For Jose Fuentes, his home in Port Author, a city near Houston was underwater.

"Home is bad right now," Fuentes said.

He and many more families stayed at a home in Tyler. Even though their homes, miles away, destroyed, they still manage to keep their spirits up. Part of it is the hospitality from East Texans.

"It's a Texas thing," Fuentes chuckled. "We all in this."

Families can register for the federal emergency management agency, FEMA, at the Faulker Police Substation.

