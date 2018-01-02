How cold is too cold? Keeping your pets safe in colder weather

Tony Alfano, of Rochelle Park, walks with Henry, a terrier mix, and Annie, a schnauzer, past their home on Chestnut Ave in February 2015. Alfano bought them coats to keep them warm. (Photo: Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com)

TYLER - Extremely cold weather can be deadly for pets, as temperatures drop, pet owners are encouraged to either bring their pet inside or add materials that increase heat in their pets outdoor shelter.

If you do leave your pet outside, there are simple steps you can take to help increase heat, such as adding hay or a blanket or even limiting wind by turning the opening away from the North.

If there is an animal outside, and you are concerned don't hesitate to call the Tyler Animal Services, they tell me, they will go check on the animal and educate the owners on why they were called and ways to improve the welfare of the animal.

In the State of Texas, if you fail to provide shelter (dog house, car, enclosed area), food or water you could be looking at a Class A Misdemeanor.

Know your pet, if they look cold, they probably are.

© 2018 KYTX-TV