How to protect your home from strong winds

Stephanie Esquivel, KYTX 5:13 PM. CST February 28, 2018

TYLER - With possibilities of severe weather on Wednesday night, it is always a good idea to think of ways you can protect your home from weather damage. 

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, these are a few things that homeowners can do to protect their house: 

  • Cover windows using plywood
  • Secure loose items in the yard

With the possibility of hail, it is also a good idea to have a plan to protect your car. Here are some of the things drivers can do avoid damage to their vehicles:

  • Park under a roof
  • Use a building as a hail shadow
  • Cover car with blankets or floor mats

