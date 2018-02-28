How to protect your home from strong winds

TYLER - With possibilities of severe weather on Wednesday night, it is always a good idea to think of ways you can protect your home from weather damage.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, these are a few things that homeowners can do to protect their house:

Cover windows using plywood

Secure loose items in the yard

With the possibility of hail, it is also a good idea to have a plan to protect your car. Here are some of the things drivers can do avoid damage to their vehicles:

Park under a roof

Use a building as a hail shadow

Cover car with blankets or floor mats

