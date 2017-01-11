Human Trafficking becoming problem in East Texas

LONGVIEW - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The national hotline receives more calls from Texas than any other state in the United States. Carnetha Ivory has overcome many obstacles. she says for years she was forced into a life that she never wanted.

"I decided I needed to travel, trying to run away from my past,” Ivory says. “To leave behind a history of drugs and alcohol and prostitution."

That place was New Orleans where she struggled with many vices including being forced into prostitution. She says two years ago she finally had enough of it and came to House of Hope.

For 11 years now, House of Hope in Longview has worked to make women who felt unloved feel loved.

"We sleep between 55 and 60 women every night, and probably 40 percent of the women are either in that situation or getting out of that situation," Founder and Director Sister Helen Johnson says. Many have drug addictions and are escaping trafficking.

"We see women that are so broken that are so broken that they do not know where to go or do,” Sister Johnson says. “We try to just help them through situations."

Sister Johnson says she has seen more than 14 thousand women come through the shelter. Many go through drug and trafficking recovery programs to help change their lives. She also tells us, seventeen girls graduated from high school through the house.

Sister Johnson also says many women who survive become inspirations for others. If you know of someone who needs help call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

