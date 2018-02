System.Object

According to the Swepco outage map, 282 of their customers in the Longview area are without power, as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

In the Tyler area, 191 Oncor customers have reported outages as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

As or now, there is no word on what is causing the outages. Refresh for updates.

© 2018 KYTX-TV