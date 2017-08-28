Hundreds of Evacuees in Tyler Hotels

TYLER – More than 600 Harvey evacuees are currently staying in Tyler and the city anticipates more are headed to East Texas.

In a joint press release Monday, officials from Visit Tyler, the City of Tyler, and the Tyler Lodging Association met today to further plan for the influx of people expected in this area.

"Most of the evacuees I have met just want to go home," said Cheryl Sartain, General Manager of Residence Inn Tyler. "We are trying any way we can to make their stay here more comfortable until they are able to get back to their homes."

If you are a Tyler business that would like to offer free or discounted services to evacuees in Tyler, contact Shari Lee at slee@tylertexas.com or call 903-592-1661.

