Hundreds of people attend first annual Coffee and Donut Festival

TYLER - The first annual Texas Coffee and Donut Festival was hosted in Downtown Tyler.

The event is raising money for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. A nonprofit that provides several resources for families in Tyler.

They also help empower small and minority owned businesses. Organizers tell us the event was a success.

“We had 300 people come out to have fun on a Saturday.” Event organizer Gloria Washington says.

The nonprofit organization hosts four festivals a year to raise money.

Their next festival is the Praise Fest that will be on downtown on the square in April.

