Hundreds of people run the 2017 Longview Miracle Mud Run

LONGVIEW - Heavy mud and heat didn't stop hundreds from running in the fourth annual Miracle Mud Run in Longview.

The mud run is a major fundraiser for The Miracle League of East Texas. This run has a special purpose to help kids dealing with mental and physical disabilities.



In October the Miracle League of East Texas will open a specially designed baseball park.

“This is our biggest fundraiser and the money helps to finish completion of the baseball field,” Miracle League of East Texas Board President Chris Stuckey says. “We are 90 percent completion and can’t wait for the grand opening in October.”

The event had more than 600 people race through the mud run.

Many make this a yearly event to help the Miracle League and have fun.

“I’ve done this for years now and every year have a good time,” 11 year old Tim Wesley says. “It’s tough but I always get through it.”

To donate or help the Miracle League of East Texas please click this link- http://www.miracleleagueofeasttexas.com/

