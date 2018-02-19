KYTX
Hundreds without power in White Oak, police department phone lines down

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 8:44 PM. CST February 19, 2018

GREGG COUNTY - According to the SWEPCO outage map on their website, over 650 of their customers in the White Oak area are without power as of 8:22 p.m. Monday night.

Phone lines at the White Oak Police department are also down, due to a tree that fell over a phone line. 

According to Lieutenant Robertson, an attempt to fix the line by restarting the flow resulted in other lines being blown. 

A status on the department's Facebook page, people are advised to dial 911 for any emergencies. 

