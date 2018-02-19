System.Object

GREGG COUNTY - According to the SWEPCO outage map on their website, over 650 of their customers in the White Oak area are without power as of 8:22 p.m. Monday night.

Phone lines at the White Oak Police department are also down, due to a tree that fell over a phone line.

According to Lieutenant Robertson, an attempt to fix the line by restarting the flow resulted in other lines being blown.

A status on the department's Facebook page, people are advised to dial 911 for any emergencies.

