Hurricane Harvey evacuees make their way to East Texas

Maps from the National Weather Service. (Photo: National Weather Service)

KILGORE - Forest Home Baptist Church is one of several churches in East Texas helping Hurricane Harvey evacuees. The church is currently at capacity with 80 evacuees.

Perla Martinez and her family traveled from Freeport, TX to escape flood waters. She is thankful the church is helping them during their time in need.

"We are safe, which is all that matters," Martinez says. "We don't know how long we will be down here."

The Martinez family will stay at the church until city officials give the notice that it is safe to return home.

The church is asking for gift cards and monetary donations to help pay for food and other supplies for the evacuees.

If you would like to donate please visit the church at 15746 County Rd 173 N, Kilgore, TX 75662 or contact them at (903) 984-2117.

© 2017 KYTX-TV