Hurricane Harvey's big impact on E. Texas gas stations

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 4:58 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

LUFKIN - As families evacuate from Hurricane Harvey, some gas stations in East Texas are starting to run out of fuel.

Here’s a list of some of the places currently out of gas or close to running out in Lufkin.

 

Stations:

Conoco on Chestnut Street- Very Low

Chevron on N. Timberland Drive- Low, but a truck is on the way

Chevron at 3019 John Reddit Drive- Out, truck is on the way

Shell on Champions Drive- Only has diesel

 

If you find a gas station that’s out or running low, we want to know about it.

Send an email to news@cbs19.tv or post it on the KYTX CBS19 Facebook page.

 

