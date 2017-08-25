Hurricane Harvey's big impact on E. Texas gas stations

LUFKIN - As families evacuate from Hurricane Harvey, some gas stations in East Texas are starting to run out of fuel.
Here’s a list of some of the places currently out of gas or close to running out in Lufkin.
Stations:
Conoco on Chestnut Street- Very Low
Chevron on N. Timberland Drive- Low, but a truck is on the way
Chevron at 3019 John Reddit Drive- Out, truck is on the way
Shell on Champions Drive- Only has diesel
If you find a gas station that’s out or running low, we want to know about it.
Send an email to news@cbs19.tv or post it on the KYTX CBS19 Facebook page.
