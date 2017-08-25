Hurricane Harvey's big impact on E. Texas gas stations

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

LUFKIN - As families evacuate from Hurricane Harvey, some gas stations in East Texas are starting to run out of fuel.

Here’s a list of some of the places currently out of gas or close to running out in Lufkin.

Stations:

Conoco on Chestnut Street- Very Low

Chevron on N. Timberland Drive- Low, but a truck is on the way

Chevron at 3019 John Reddit Drive- Out, truck is on the way

Shell on Champions Drive- Only has diesel

