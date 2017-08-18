UPDATE: Preliminary report released for Cherokee County plane crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY - UPDATE: A preliminary report of the plane crash outside of Bullard revealed that the plane collided with terrain after a loss of control during initial climb after it took off from runway 12 at the Tarrant Field Airport, near Mount Selman Texas.

The airplane hit the ground nose down and its forward fuselage and wings sustained damage. The Cessna was registered to and operated by an individual provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 as an instructional flight.

The flight began from Tyler Pounds Regional airport.

PREVIOUS

Texas DPS confirms 33-year-old Jamie Jackson and 36-year-old Joshua Daniel were involved in the plane crash. Jackson was treated and released from a hospital. Daniel, however, is told be in serious condition with head and arm injuries.

The 150 F- Cessna landed by the woods around 3 p.m. south of Bullard, nearly missing the Highway 69 roadway. Traffic was at a complete stop for about mile in less than an hour.

The plane appeared to be totaled.

Daniel's family arrived to collect his personal belongings and told CBS19 he was training for his pilot's license. He was practicing 'grass landings' when the accident happened. He had been in training for about six months, and today had departed southbound out of Cherokee County.

It's unknown what caused the plane to to crash, and the FAA is continuing the investigation.

PREVIOUS

Sgt. Dark with Texas DPS confirms there were two people aboard the downed plane. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

One was airlifted, the other was sent via ambulance, both to ETMC in Tyler.

Highway 69 is closed while emergency crews work the scene. No word on how long this will take. Please drive carefully if in the area and expect delays.

According to Sgt. Dark, The plane is not in the roadway or blocking traffic, but troopers will hold the scene until the arrival of the FAA and NTSB.

The FAA released a statement saying that the plane departed from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and later crashed on the shoulder of Highway 69 near mile marker 352 under unknown circumstances.





Emergency crews are on scene of a downed airplane.

We are told it is at US 69 just north of Mount Selman near Maxwell Lumber Company.

Cherokee County Sheriff Campbell reports two occupants were aboard and both were alive when crews arrived on scene.

