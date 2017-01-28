Immigration order halts travelers at DFW airport

January 28, 2017: Family relatives hold signs of support at international arrivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration halted reunions for families at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Saturday.

Alia Salem, executive director for DFW Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said about 50 people were being detained. Families have been waiting at terminal D in anticipation of meeting relatives who have been held up in U.S Customs.



The crowd has steadily grown throughout the day, holding signs of support and chanting "USA! USA!"



Immigration attorneys and advocates called to the scene said that there are legal permanent residents, tourists and visa-holders who are also stuck at customs. Some are being told that they will have to take a flight back, one relative told WFAA.





The executive order, which places a temporary ban on all immigrants from seven Muslim countries with close ties to terrorist organizations, was announced Friday. Iran, Sudan and Syria are under the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. The State Department places Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Libya under a list of terrorist safe havens.

A representative with CAIR met with families who are waiting for relatives. Some of them, who spoke to WFAA, said they have been waiting for several hours.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a woman was released to be reunited with her family as crowds erupted in loud cheers. Two more people have been allowed to leave.

International Rescue Committee, an organization that works with refugees, sent caseworkers to the airport. Salem said relatives need to gather as much information as possible on their relatives' immigration status.

The executive order also closes the refugee program for 120 days. It has struck an emotional chord with the refugees living in North Texas. Syrians living in North Texas say they fled for their lives and there is no valid reason to ban refugees, which include many women and children.%

%

"I see that this is creating more of an unjustified fear from other people," Syrian immigrant Fahed Mohamed said.

Representative Michael McCaul, the Homeland Security chairman, says the President's order is about keeping America safe.

“Terrorist have found ways to make this a Trojan horse to get into the United States," he said.

Stay with WFAA.com as more updates become available.

Copyright 2016 WFAA