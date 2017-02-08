David McGee (Facebook)

QUITMAN - An investigation has led to the resignation and arrest of a Wood County Jail Administrator.

David McGee resigned after allegations surfaced of possible inappropriate contact between McGee and a former inmate.

During the course of the investigation, McGee was arrested on two counts of tampering with evidence.

McGee was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers and later released on bond.

More details are expected to be released at a later date.

