Investigators looking into a fatal plane crash in Henderson

HENDERSON - A family is reflecting how lucky they are after they learned a plane crashed right behind another family member’s house. Maria Escobedo was home taking care of her children when she heard an expolosion.

"It kept exploding," Escobedo said. "It was really really close to our houses."

Escobedo said the crash ignited a fire and the flames started to grow. She said her children's safety were her main concern becuase the fatal accident was behind her uncle's house.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price, it’s possible the pilot hit a guide line to a cell tower, resulting in the fatal accident. FAA hasn’t confirmed it yet, but CBS 19 was told a crew will investigate the matter.

" We’re not even sure what the aircraft was and we have no identification of the pilot at this time," Price said.

Maria Escobedo said she's still in shock, becuase of how close the plane landed to her family's house.

