Jacksonville apartment complex without heat or hot water

JACKSONVILLE - Sweet Union Apartments in Jacksonville is still without heat or hot water.

“I have a four-month-old who needs heat,” Tenant Stephanie Mena says. “We need them to fix it.

A manager of the complex tells us a gas leak caused the problem, and they have hired a plumber to fix it.

The city says resolving this problem is going to take time.



"The plumber is required to pressure test the system, then we go out and verify that the system is holding pressure,” Jacksonville Public Works Director Jordan Yutzy says. “Then we will call Center Point Energy to release the service."



Sadly for many renters they're left in the cold sometimes for much longer. What can you do if something like this happens to you?

If the landlord won't make repairs needed to protect your health, safety, or security, and you follow the procedures required by law, you may be entitled to: End the lease; Have the problem repaired and deduct the cost of the repair from the rent; or File suit to force the landlord to make the repairs.



Before you do any of that you must send the landlord a dated certified letter with your complaints.



If the landlord doesn't make any changes within a "reasonable time", the Texas Attorney General’s Office advises you to contact an attorney.

We will update you as we have more details on the story.

