Jacksonville man keeps business open for the homeless

A Jacksonville store owner is opening the doors of his shop to anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the cold weather.

With temperatures dropping into the low 20s Sunday night, Billy Bateman said that it’s important to remember those without a home.

“They are human beings too,” he said.

Bateman owns the Trading Post shop in Jacksonville and has provided meals, blankets, and a warm place to stay for several homeless individuals. .

If you would like to make donations, you can reach Bateman via Facebook or by calling (903) 284-1710.

