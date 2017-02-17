Jacksonville opens safe exchange area for residents

City officials in Jacksonville gathered at police headquarters to announce the opening of a “Safe Exchange” area.

Equipped with three cameras and motion sensor lighting, the area provides residents with a secure area to meet unknown sellers of items purchased online or conduct any other business.

Jacksonville Mayor Dick Stone attended the announcement along with members of the Jacksonville police department.

The area is located in the parking lot of the Jacksonville police department and is open to the public.

