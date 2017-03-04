Jammin' Jimmy Olson collecting food for ETX Food Bank

East Texas Food Bank

Online radio DJ Jammin’ Jimmy Olson is collecting 10,000 lbs. of nonperishable food for the East Texas Food Bank.



Located in the parking lot of the South Tyler Walmart, Olson will stay and sleep in a large storage container until he reaches the collection goal.



“It’s very dear to my heart, like all children are, especially those in need,” Olson said.



Rain or shine. Wet or dry. Jimmy stays put.



So far, Jimmy has raised approximately 6000 lbs. of food.



If you would like to donate nonperishable food items, visit his drop off location in the South Tyler Walmart parking lot.





KYTX