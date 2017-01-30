Jarvis Christian College prepares to open Black history month exhibit

HAWKINS - Jarvis Christian College is preparing for their annual black history exhibit, focusing on history before 1979.

The school is one of the oldest historically Black colleges in the country. Founded in 1912, the school has stuck to its mission of useful citizens and earnest Christians.



Library director Rodney Atkins has spent many years finding unique pieces for the exhibit. "The emphasis this year is from 1900 to 1979,” Atkins says. “I've collected from antique shops, flea markets."



The collection is extensive with politicians, entertainers, performers, and other African-Americans.

This exhibit shows how far African-Americans have come in such a short time.

“There is so much history that needs to be shared,” Atkins said. “Anytime you bring up history, it is very exciting.”



Baseball is one of the main parts of the exhibit. Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and even a local East Texan "Louis Top Santop" who was elected into the baseball hall of fame in February 27, 2006.



The exhibit will open in February and is free to the public. To find out contact Rodney Atkins at Ratkins@jarvis.edu.

