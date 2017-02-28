Jarvis Christian College President attends meeting with President Trump

Jarvis Christian College President Dr. Lester C. Newman (pictured far right) attended meeting with President Trump

Dr. Lester C. Newman President of Jarvis Christian College was one of 32 UNCF member-institution presidents that participated in an unprecedented meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and other top administration leaders Monday afternoon.



The intent of the meeting was to discuss continued collaboration between the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the federal government.



Dr. Newman stated that the discussion was open, frank, and constructive. He further stated that it is his hope that the partnership will provide opportunities for continued dialogue and avenues to advance Jarvis, including acquiring additional resources to expand the capacity of this 105-year-old historic institution.

