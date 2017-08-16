Jefferson County man faces federal jail time, drug trafficking

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

BEAUMONT - Kevin Lee Husband, a 33-year-old Beaumont native, faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking violations in East Texas.

According to court proceedings, Husband was pulled over by officers in March of this year for a traffic violation. During that stop, Husband consented to a police search of his vehicle.

Police found a fully loaded firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over $5000 in cash.

Husband then admitted that the firearm was his and informed officers that he had eight more ounces of marijuana and an additional firearm in his home.

After getting a search warrant for Husband's residence, deputies found the drugs and the gun. Husband was then indicted by a federal grand jury on July 6, 2017 and received charges for federal gun and drug violations.

Under federal law, Husband's prison sentence will be at least 10 years up to life in prison.

However, an exact sentence has not been officially determined. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled pending a completed presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

© 2017 KYTX-TV