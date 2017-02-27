Jefferson High School wins first place in TxDot

(Photo: Hargett, Lewis)

Jefferson High School students won first place in the TxDot public service announcement competition.

Seven students won 1,500 about their psa on traffic safety. Their video is about the dangers of texting and driving. The prize money will be used for the school’s project celebration. TxDot helps schools host a lock in after prom to make sure students do not drink and drive.

(© 2017 KYTX)