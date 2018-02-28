Joe Tinsley speaks on new role as PPD's Quality of Life officer

System.Object

PALESTINE, TX - Palestine's chief of police, Andy Harvey has been in the position less than a year but he's already making changes.

One change was creating the position of Quality of Life officer.

Officer Joe Tinsley was tapped to fill that role after serving on the force for 10 years and as the School Resource Officer for six of those years.

Tinsley spoke with CBS 19 about what that role looks like and how his training has prepared him to serve the community.

The position is to ensure the wellbeing of the officers and the people living in the community.

He responds to Critical Incident calls. Those calls are where people are using guns, knives, if people are severely injured in a really bad car accident, murders, suicides, etc.

These incidents incidents cause the most stress for police officers, and can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Other calls involve mental health calls, which could involve a person who is suicidal.

Tinsley referenced a call involving an intoxicated man.

"Two days ago, we went out with a young man who was extremely intoxicated and he did make comments to a certain person that he may be suicidal. I went and I talked to him and I talked to him for quite awhile, and the officers, most of the other officers were able to leave and go on other calls." Tinsley said.

He followed up on Wednesday. They spoke about alcoholism, AA meetings, and rehab. All after the man had a chance to sober up.

Crediting the six years he spent as a school resource officer.

"I have 6 years of experience there, inside the school, working with young people and dealing with that. We can get past the emotion and get to the real problem." Tinsley said.

Not to mention over 100 hours of training in different programs.

ACCESS, the local mental health authority in Anderson County trained the officer in youth mental health first aid.

He believes the training he went through with C.O.P.S. - Concerns of Police Survivors, Hope in Crisis, and Grief after Trauma as well as his years on the job have helped prepare him for this role.

Victims advocate is another title he takes on in this position. He can work with people that show signs of bipolar disorder or something similar.

"A lot of times when I see those signs I can just talk someone into going to the E.R. with me." He said.

Officer Tinsley said this role is about making changes socially, instead of just throwing more people in jail.

"We can't arrest our way out of every situation, we just can't do it. Sometimes a person doesn't need to be arrested they need a ride to the E.R. so that's my job."

