Judge to decide punishment for Upshur Co. driver that killed two Harmony teens

UPSHUR COUNTY - A district judge will decide sentencing Tuesday for 23-year-old Robert William Frazier on intoxication manslaughter with a deadly weapon, and intoxication assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, Frazier waived his right to have a jury sentence him and instead decided to let Upshur County District Judge Lauren Parish decide punishment.

He faces a total of up to 30 years in prison on both counts.

Frazier was charged after a June 3, 2016 wreck on Texas 154 killed 19-year-old Haley Johnson, and 17-year-old Bailee Russell.

Two other teens in Russell's car, 17-year-olds Cameron Johnson, and Alisha Allen, were injured but survived.

DPS said Frazier's car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a car carrying the four girls head-on.

Frazier was also injured in the crash.

According to a DPS report, Frazier had a blood alcohol level of .10.

