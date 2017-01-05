Keep Longview Beautiful dresses park statues for beautifucation

Flewellen Park statue

LONGVIEW - Park statues add beauty to parks. Keep Longview Beautiful wants that beauty to come out more by dressing them up for the winter.

Statues such as the children statue in Flewellen Park are being decorated with hats, gloves, scarves, and boots. The goal is to entice people to visit the park and keep it clean.

Keep Longview Director Kim Droege dresses up the statues. She says it is all about bringing out the beauty of every park in Longview. She hopes the statues will stay warm.

