Keeping your home and belongings safe in case of flooding

TYLER - With flash floods rolling into East Texas, it's never too early to prepare homes and belongings for the worst.

Jim Toman, an insurance agent in Tyler, said not many in the area have flood insurance. After you fill out an application, it takes 30 days for it to kick in.

"It's definitely too late for tomorrow," Toman said.

While he has not seen severe flooding in Tyler the 10 years he's lived here, he still encourages everyone to sign up.

"Look at all the different parts of the US that have had flooding over the last several years, in areas where it either hasn't flooded before, or it's been over 100 years, and they had floods," he said.

The national average for flood insurance for those not living on a flood plane is $450 per year. If you're on one, it's anywhere between $500 and $1,000 per year.

The owner of Engine's Express in Tyler, Randy Russell, said it's time to think about keeping your cars out of water.

"If water gets above the bottom of the door, it's going to come inside the car. On many vehicles, located on the floor board is many of the car's computers," he said.

If you get your car out within minutes, Russell said you should be okay.

However, if your car goes under water, you should check your breaks. Russell said they might feel funny, or not work at all, after being submerged.

The best thing you can do is move your cars to higher ground. As for your belongings, move them to the second floor or the attic to be safe.

